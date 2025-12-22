Giroux recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Giroux has recorded back-to-back multi-point games for the first time this season. Furthermore, this three-game point streak has matched his previous season-long streak, set between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27. Giroux has been productive despite holding a bottom-six role in the lineup, notching seven goals and 24 points across 35 games so far.