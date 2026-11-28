Giroux scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Lightning on Friday. He fired two shots.

Giroux may have a lot of clicks on the odometer, but the old man is still producing at a mid-40 point pace. And he's winning 61.2 percent of his face-offs. Giroux has amassed 1,180 points, including 385 goals, in 1,372 regular-season NHL games. But his lack of a Cup ring or any major individual awards may keep him out of the Hall of Fame. It's a shame, really -- Giroux has gold medals at the World Juniors, World Championship and the World Cup of Hockey, and he did finish in the top five for the Hart Trophy more than a couple times. This season, his lack of power-play contributions makes his fantasy value lower, so your format will dictate his utility for you.