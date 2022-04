White (COVID-19 protocols) is not expected to play in the Senators' last three games, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

White has already missed five games this year after entering the league's COVID-19 protocols and will now remain on the shelf for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. With White on the sidelines, the club is expected to call up Scott Sabourin and Mark Kastelic from the minors to fill out the roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey.