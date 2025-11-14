Cozens recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

Cozens posted his second multi-point effort over Ottawa's last three games, but the highlight of his performance was the goal scored at the 19:03 mark of the first period. That snap shot ended an eight-game goal drought for the 24-year-old center, who has been struggling of late in terms of scoring production. Despite holding a top-six role, Cozens only has four points (one goal, three assists) over his last eight contests while averaging 17:14 TOI per game.