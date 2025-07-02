Hodgson (lower body) signed a two-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Hodgson had five goals, 11 points and 156 PIM in 43 regular-season appearances with AHL Belleville in 2024-25. He also has a goal, three points and 16 PIM across nine career regular-season outings at the NHL level. Hodgson wasn't available for the 2025 playoffs due to his lower-body injury, and it hasn't been announced if he'll be fine for the start of training camp.