Stanley logged three assists in Cornell University's 7-1 win over the University of Alaska-Fairbanks on Friday.

Stanley doubled his output for the season with this effort -- he now has six assists in 14 games. He had 23 points over 71 outings in his first two NCAA seasons, but he's taken a small step forward this year. The Senators prospect was selected in the fourth round in 2023, though defensive play is his calling card, which doesn't scream fantasy potential.