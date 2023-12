Larsson was recalled by Ottawa on Wednesday.

Larsson has two goals, four points and 14 PIM in 18 appearances with AHL Belleville in 2023-24. The 26-year-old hasn't drawn into the lineup with Ottawa this campaign, but with the Senators set to play their next five games on the road, beginning with a contest in St. Louis on Thursday, perhaps Larsson will see action at some point during the trip.