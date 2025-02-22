Sanderson (rest) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus the Canadiens, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sanderson and teammate Brady Tkachuk played for the Americans in Thursday's finale against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off and will get another four days of rest if they sit out Saturday's tilt against Montreal. Sanderson has five goals and 30 assists in 55 games this season, three points shy of his career high 38 points in 79 regular-season games set last season.