Johansson stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers. He also recorded an assist on an empty-net goal.

Johansson relied on the Senators' scoring prowess to get the win in his 2026-27 debut, as he posted a single-game save percentage of just .857 while allowing four goals. His fantasy appeal remains dependent on earning additional starts and improving his efficiency, but as of now, he profiles primarily as a depth option behind Samuel Ersson due to the absence of Linus Ullmark (lower body).