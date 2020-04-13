Senators' Jonathan Aspirot: Inks three-year deal
Aspirot agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Monday.
After going undrafted coming out of the QMJHL, Aspirot spent the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Belleville, where he notched two goals and 14 helpers in 44 appearances. The winger figures to stay in the minors for the bulk of his entry-level deal in order to further develop his game, making him a low-end fantasy option even in deeper dynasty formats.
