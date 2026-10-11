Donovan was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Donovan returned to Belleville on Tuesday when the Senators needed Jonas Johansson to back up Samuel Ersson with Linus Ullmark sidelined, but with the latter fully healthy, Ottawa had the space to recall the young defenseman. The 22-year-old Donovan has appeared in three games for Belleville to open the 2026-27 campaign, where he has logged zero points and five shots on net. He'll likely serve as a depth option for Ottawa until Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Artem Zub (knee) are ready to return.