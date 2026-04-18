Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Carolina in Game 1 on Saturday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark had a stellar season, posting a 28-12-8 mark with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He turned aside 25 shots in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes on April 5, his only start against Carolina this season.