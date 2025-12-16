Cousins scored a goal, placed two shots on goal and dished out two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

Cousins struck the back of the net midway through the second period to give the Senators an initial lead before their late comeback effort. With the twine finder, the 32-year-old forward has five goals, eight points, 23 shots on net and 64 hits through 31 games this season. While his offensive output is limited in a checking-line role, the 12-year NHL veteran is on pace to post his best point total since the 2022-23 campaign. However, he currently has a 21.7 shooting percentage, which ranks among the league's top 50 skaters. If he can begin to contribute to the offense more frequently, his hit totals give him added potential in fantasy leagues that value banger stats.