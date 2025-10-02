Head coach Travis Green said Thursday that he hopes Jensen (hip) will be able to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale against the Canadiens, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Although Jensen has already been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Blues, he could have an opportunity to suit up to close out the preseason. The 35-year-old underwent offseason hip surgery that has forced him to miss the start of the preseason, but he resumed full participation in practice last week and seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Opening Night.