Jensen (lower body) will play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Jensen will return to a second-pairing role after missing the last four games. He has compiled three goals, 19 points, 66 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 47 hits in 60 appearances this season. Jensen will replace Nikolas Matinpalo in Tuesday's lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Nick Jensen: Status up in the air Tuesday•
-
Senators' Nick Jensen: Still out Saturday•
-
Senators' Nick Jensen: Ruled out again Thursday•
-
Senators' Nick Jensen: Unlikely to play against Montreal•
-
Senators' Nick Jensen: First point since return•
-
Senators' Nick Jensen: Returning Saturday•