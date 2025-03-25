Now Playing

Jensen (lower body) will play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Jensen will return to a second-pairing role after missing the last four games. He has compiled three goals, 19 points, 66 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 47 hits in 60 appearances this season. Jensen will replace Nikolas Matinpalo in Tuesday's lineup.

