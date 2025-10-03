default-cbs-image
Jensen (hip) said Friday that he'll play in Saturday's preseason finale against Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Head coach Travis Green was hopeful that Jensen would be able to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale, and the defenseman will officially be able to make his return to the ice just before the start of the regular season. It seems likely that Jensen will also be available for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Lightning.

