Jensen (upper body) is expected to play against the Kings on Saturday.

After leaving Thursday's 5-3 win over Boston early due to an injury, it appears Jensen won't miss additional action. He participated in Friday's practice and Saturday's morning skate, paving the way for him to remain in the lineup. Jensen has supplied one goal, three assists, 13 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 17 hits across 18 appearances this season.