Greig has served his two-game suspension and is eligible to return ahead of Tuesday's road clash with Detroit.

Greig was given a two-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety after he fired a gloved punch at the face of Carolina blueliner Sean Walker, who was already in a headlock from Warren Foegele. Prior to the incident, the 24-year-old Greig put together solid all-around totals in the 2025-26 regular season, where he posted 13 goals , 35 points, 129 shots on net, 96 hits and 52 blocked shots across 77 outings. He could potentially make his season debut Tuesday against the Red Wings, and if he does, he'll likely slot somewhere in the Senators' middle six to begin his 2026-27 campaign.