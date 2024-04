Greig is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Greig has already set new personal bests across the board in games played (70), goals (13) and assists (13). With Mark Kastelic (upper body) and Tim Stutzle (upper body) also in doubt, the 21-year-old Greig's absence would further stretch an already thin forward group.