Greig scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Greig has picked up his scoring pace with three goals and six helpers over the last eight contests. The 23-year-old has worked his way into a top-six role in that span, and he's also on the second power-play unit, though he hasn't contributed in that situation since Oct. 27. Overall, Greig is up to nine goals, 25 points, 86 shots on net, 61 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 48 outings.