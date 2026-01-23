Greig scored a goal and took three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Greig has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests and is riding one of his most productive stretches of the campaign. The 23-year-old has 23 points in 45 games so far this season, though he's racked up seven points (two goals, five helpers) over his last five outings. Greig should continue to see a decent amount of scoring opportunities as long as he remains in a top-six role.