Greig scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Greig has three goals over his last four games. He helped the Senators erase a 2-0 deficit, scoring late in the second period to tie the contest. The 23-year-old forward is up to five goals, 14 points, 59 shots on net, 42 hits, 43 PIM and 23 blocked shots across 34 appearances. He was listed on the fourth line Thursday but has typically functioned as a middle-six forward regardless of what the Senators' lineup looks like on paper.