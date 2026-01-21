default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greig produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the third period, providing a little insurance for the Senators. Greig is putting together an impressive January, recording three goals and nine points in 11 games while skating in a middle-six role and getting shifts on the second power-play unit.

More News