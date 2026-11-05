Ersson made 23 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

A Tage Thompson shot through traffic late in the second period deflected off Peyton Krebs' stick for the game's first goal, but it was the only puck to get past Ersson, and Ottawa's offense finally got rolling in the third. The former Flyer has been thrust into the starting role with Linus Ullmark (lower body) on the shelf and has looked good, going 2-0-1 over his last three outings and allowing only four goals on 69 shots (.942 save percentage). Ullmark could be back by this weekend, but Ersson's recent performances should solidify his spot as the No. 2 in the crease for the Sens.