Pinto inked a four-year, $30 million contract extension with Ottawa on Thursday.

Pinto will be making double his current AAV ($3.75 million) on this next deal when it kicks in for the 2026-27 campaign. It's been a strong start to the season for the 25-year-old center, as he has racked up eight goals and six helpers in 17 contests -- though he has yet to register a point with the man advantage despite averaging 2:14 of power-play ice time.