Halliday is day-to-day because of an upper-body injury and is not expected to be an option for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Halliday left Sunday's win over Vegas in the final frame after taking a hit into the boards. The 23-year-old has shown promise with three goals, eight points, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating over his last 10 games. Xavier Bourgault and Kurtis MacDermid are candidates to draw into the lineup Wednesday due to Halliday's injury.