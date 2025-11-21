Halliday logged a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Halliday saw just 5:28 of ice time in his NHL debut, including 2:01 on the power play. That's where he set up Shane Pinto's game-tying goal at 19:02 of the second period. It's unclear how long Halliday will be with the big club, but he's made a decent first impression despite limited action in a fourth-line role. He posted one goal and 15 assists over 15 games with AHL Belleville prior to this call-up.