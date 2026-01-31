Senators' Stephen Halliday: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halliday (upper body) will return to the lineup against New Jersey on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Halliday will occupy a fourth-line role against the Devils after missing Wednesday's 5-2 win over Colorado. He has contributed three goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net and 24 hits through 21 appearances this season.
More News
-
Senators' Stephen Halliday: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Senators' Stephen Halliday: Exits Sunday's game with injury•
-
Senators' Stephen Halliday: Pots first career goal•
-
Senators' Stephen Halliday: Summoned from AHL•
-
Senators' Stephen Halliday: Sent to Belleville•
-
Senators' Stephen Halliday: First two-point game•