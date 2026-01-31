default-cbs-image
Halliday (upper body) will return to the lineup against New Jersey on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Halliday will occupy a fourth-line role against the Devils after missing Wednesday's 5-2 win over Colorado. He has contributed three goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net and 24 hits through 21 appearances this season.

