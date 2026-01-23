Halliday scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Halliday was recalled Thursday from AHL Belleville to fill in while David Perron (groin) is on the shelf. This is Halliday's third stint with the big club this season, and he could be with the team through the Olympic break. His goal Thursday was his first in the NHL to go with six assists, 21 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances as a rookie this season.