Halliday was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Halliday's elevation to the NHL roster could be an indication that there is another injury among the Sens' forward group, though the team is also leaving on a seven-game road trip and may just want some emergency depth. If the 23-year-old Halliday does get into a game, it would mark his NHL debut after spending the last two seasons playing in the minors. An Ohio State product, Halliday was selected by Ottawa in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.