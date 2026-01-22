Halliday was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Halliday has played 18 games with the Senators this season, his first in the NHL. Halliday has yet to find the back of the net, but he has chipped in with six assists and 22 hits while averaging 8:12 of ice time. Halliday had two goals and 24 assists in 22 AHL games before his recall.