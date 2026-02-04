Halliday scored a goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Halliday opened the scoring at 2:46 of the first period. The 23-year-old is carving out a regular spot on the fourth line with four goals and an assist over his last six outings during his most recent call-up from the AHL. Overall, he's earned 11 points, 26 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-1 rating in 24 appearances despite averaging 8:10 of ice time.