Stutzle (knee) signed an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension with Ottawa on Wednesdays, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Stutzle has one-year remaining on his entry-level deal before his max extension kicks in for the 2023-24 campaign. Through his first two NHL seasons, the 20-year-old German has racked up 34 goals and 53 assists, including 35 power-play points, in 132 outings. The 2020 third-overall pick could improve on the 58-point campaign he put together last year which would make him a top-end fantasy target.