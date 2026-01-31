Boucher scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Belleville's 6-5 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

Boucher missed two months of action earlier in the season, but he's found a groove since he returned, earning four goals and four assists over eight contests in January. In total, he has six goals and 14 points through 20 contests. The 23-year-old forward hasn't gotten a call-up to Ottawa yet this season, and it's unclear if he's done enough to earn one later on in the campaign.