Kleven logged a shorthanded assist, five hits, three blocked shots and five PIM in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kleven was able to set up a Brady Tkachuk tally in the third period. Impressively, Kleven also went plus-1 in this contest, despite the lopsided score. The helper was his first point in six outings since he missed three games due to a lower-body injury. Overall, the defenseman is at six assists, 45 shots on net, 59 hits, 57 blocks, 20 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 38 appearances.