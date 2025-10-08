Kleven (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out for Ottawa's season opener against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Wednesday.

Kleven was put on injured reserve Sunday due to an injury he sustained Sept. 21, so it's a little surprising that he might still play Opening Night. Donovan Sebrango is likely to get into the lineup if Kleven can't play. The 23-year-old Kleven had four goals, 10 points, 27 PIM, 105 hits and 97 blocks in 79 regular-season outings with Ottawa in 2024-25.