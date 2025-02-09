Kleven was held off the scoresheet for the 13th straight game in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

In that span, Kleven is minus-4 with 12 hits, 23 blocked shots and 16 shots on net. The 23-year-old defenseman has been a fixture on the third pairing this season, but it's his defensive work and physical play that have kept him there, along with a few injuries to other blueliners. Kleven is at four points, 53 shots on net, 68 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 56 appearances in 2024-25.