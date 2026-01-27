Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Recalled from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourgault was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Bourgault has played in one NHL game in his career, logging 6:43 of ice time in his debut against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 27. With Stephen Halliday (undisclosed) dealing with an injury, it's possible that Bourgault will get into Wednesday's clash with Colorado.
