default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bourgault was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Bourgault has played in one NHL game in his career, logging 6:43 of ice time in his debut against the Maple Leafs on Dec. 27. With Stephen Halliday (undisclosed) dealing with an injury, it's possible that Bourgault will get into Wednesday's clash with Colorado.

More News