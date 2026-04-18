Senators' Xavier Bourgault: Three points in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourgault scored twice and added an assist in AHL Belleville's 6-4 win over Syracuse on Friday.
Bourgault has three multi-goal games over his last six games. For the season, the winger is up to 25 goals, 57 points and a minus-17 rating over 69 appearances. Belleville will miss the AHL postseason, so Bourgault could be a candidate to join Ottawa as part of the Black Aces early next week.
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