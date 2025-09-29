Nedeljkovic (personal) participated in Monday's practice with the non-game group, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Nedeljkovic was absent from Sunday's skate because of a personal matter. He posted a 14-15-5 record with one shutout, a 3.12 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 38 regular-season appearances for Pittsburgh in 2024-25. After being acquired by the Sharks in the summer, Nedeljkovic will open the upcoming campaign as Yaroslav Askarov's backup.