Svoboda was selected 71st overall by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A member of the Clark Cup Champion Youngstown Phantoms, Svoboda saw limited playing time on one of the USHL's most talented teams. His production (16G, 26P in 59GP) suffered as a result. Svoboda has size (6-foot-3) and speed, but his future potential is unknown given how little he played this past season. He's off to Boston University this fall, at which point we should get a much better idea of how much long-term upside Svoboda's possesses.