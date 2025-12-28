Graf scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Graf extended his point streak to six games, and he's earned five goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old was moved to the second line for this contest, but he's quickly proved himself to be a versatile player this season. He's now at 11 goals, 21 points, 43 shots on net, 36 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances.