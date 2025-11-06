Klingberg scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

Klingberg stretched the Sharks' lead to 3-1 in the second period. This was his first multi-point effort of the season, and he has three points over five contests since returning from a lower-body injury. Overall, the defenseman has two goals, five points (three on the power play), 12 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over eight appearances. He should continue to see top-four minutes and power-play usage.