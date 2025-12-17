Klingberg scored a goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Klingberg has five goals and three assists over his last five games. After being the overtime hero Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Penguins, he made a much earlier impact with a goal 1:02 into Tuesday's contest. The defenseman is up to eight goals, 15 points, 36 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances. Klingberg will cool off, but he hasn't looked this good since the 2021-22 campaign.