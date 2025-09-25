Klingberg (upper body) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Klingberg suffered an upper-body injury during Sunday's preseason win over Vegas and missed Tuesday's practice session. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday that Klingberg is doubtful for Friday's preseason matchup against the Golden Knights, but it was at least encouraging to see the 33-year-old return to practice Thursday. Assuming he's sidelined Friday, his next opportunity to suit up during the preseason will be Monday against Anaheim.