Couture (lower body) had a minor setback in his recovery recently that will keep him off the ice for a little while, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.
It remains unclear when Couture will be able to make his season debut. He racked up 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games last campaign. Per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Couture hasn't skated since Friday.
