Cicek was reassigned to the AHL's Barracuda on Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Cicek was called up by the Sharks on Thursday, but he's returning to the minors after serving as a healthy scratch for three straight contests. He has four assists in 14 games from previous stints with the Sharks this season. He also has an assist in 20 contests with the Barracuda in 2022-23.