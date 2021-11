Gregor notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gregor set up Nick Bonino's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Gregor has been listed on the second line since he entered the lineup last Saturday, but he's averaging just 14:05 of ice time per game, including 1:40 on the power play. He's added 10 shots on net, six hits and six PIM, but he'll likely be headed back to a bottom-six role once Jonathan Dahlen (arm) can return to action.