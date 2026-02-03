Reaves is dealing with an upper-body injury and is questionable to play in Colorado on Wednesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky wouldn't rule Reaves out for Wednesday's game, but the winger didn't practice Tuesday, so it seems unlikely he will be an option against the Avalanche. Reaves has failed to register a point in his last 14 outings, going minus-5 in that span, so his potential absence is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy managers.