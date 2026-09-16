Reaves has announced the end of his playing career, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Reaves is hanging up his skates after playing in 962 career NHL regular-season games in which he recorded 66 goals, 140 points, 1,137 PIM and 3,225 hits. He had three goals and 37 PIM in 50 regular-season outings with San Jose last year. The Sharks marked the seventh team he played for in his 16-year NHL career that also included stints with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Vegas, the Rangers, Minnesota and Toronto.